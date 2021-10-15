Advertisement

US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as American Airlines planes wait to depart at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Fully vaccinated foreign travelers will soon be allowed to visit the U.S.

Travel restrictions will be lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov. 8, Reuters reported.

The new policy will apply to both international air and land travel, according to a tweet from White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.

Further information on the new policy has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Timothy Daniel Gomez.
Authorities identify human remains found in Gardendale pasture
Coinciding traffic projects will create headaches for drivers traveling between Midland and...
Get ready for a longer drive between Midland and Odessa
Jenny Cudd pleads guilty to charge in Capitol riot

Latest News

A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
AUDIO: Teachers told to seek opposing viewpoints of Holocaust
Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
Car pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002