Chubby’s Party Emporium closing after 45 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you have a small business, especially something like a costume shop that’s been around for 45 years, it makes you wonder just how they did it.

Chubby’s Party Emporium started as parents creating a costume for their son’s Boy Scout event before it turned into singing telegrams and a year-round costume shop.

Tracee Robinson says her mom and dad started Chubby’s in their living room.

After Robinson’s father passed away, her mother planned to retire. Their loyal customers didn’t let that

“You know my mom has generations of families that are her customers, they started with her way back in the day, they brought their kids who have brought their kids,” said Robinson.

Robinson’s mother hand makes the costumes, and she’s got them all; Avengers to Easter bunnies and everything in between.

Halloween holds more weight than usual this year. Chubby’s is closing as Robinson’s mother is now battling cancer.

“Halloween isn’t going to be the same anymore, but it’s going to be okay and she’s going to be okay and so we’re just going to have to learn what Halloween is like because we never celebrated Halloween because everybody was always working,” said Robinson.

Robinson says it’s time to close what, in a way, became a family legacy. It’s a bittersweet moment.

She says it’s heartwarming to see the love customers have for her mother and knows it has always gone both ways.

“She just 100% wants everybody to be happy when they walk out the door period. There’s no other reason other than it’s just been magical, I mean I don’t know what else to say,” said Robinson.

While this chapter is closing, a new chapter has just begun. Robinson’s mother will get her first great-grandchild this month.

