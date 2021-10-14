Scammers posing as law enforcement agencies targeting Midlanders

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are alerting the public to a phone scam.

According to the Midland Police Department, scammers posing as representatives of city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies are calling Midlanders.

The scammers claim there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest and demand a transfer of funds.

Police say the scammers are able to spoof local phone numbers, as one scammer even used a Midland County Sheriff’s Office number.

Anyone who receives a scam call can report it to the FBI by calling 915-832-5000.

