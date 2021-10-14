Advertisement

Scammers posing as law enforcement agencies targeting Midlanders

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are alerting the public to a phone scam.

According to the Midland Police Department, scammers posing as representatives of city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies are calling Midlanders.

The scammers claim there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest and demand a transfer of funds.

Police say the scammers are able to spoof local phone numbers, as one scammer even used a Midland County Sheriff’s Office number.

Anyone who receives a scam call can report it to the FBI by calling 915-832-5000.

🚨SCAM ALERT🚨 There have been reports of citizens receiving calls from scammers reporting themselves to be...

Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
Coinciding traffic projects will create headaches for drivers traveling between Midland and...
Get ready for a longer drive between Midland and Odessa
Timothy Daniel Gomez.
Authorities identify human remains found in Gardendale pasture
Jenny Cudd pleads guilty to charge in Capitol riot
City of Odessa employees injured while inspecting water tower

Latest News

Amy Martin was this year's grand prize winner of Odessa College's 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge.
Odessa College celebrates grande finale of 30 for 30
INTERVIEW: UTPB hosting full week of events for homecoming
INTERVIEW: UTPB hosting full week of events for homecoming week
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
INTERVIEW: UTPB hosting full week of events for homecoming
INTERVIEW: UTPB hosting full week of events for homecoming