Advertisement

Pleasant Farms Trade Days to hold grand opening

Amalie Barrientos works to prepare for the grand opening of Pleasant Farms Trade Days.
Amalie Barrientos works to prepare for the grand opening of Pleasant Farms Trade Days.(Hannah Burbank/CBS7)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT FARMS, Texas (KOSA) - Pleasant Farms Trade Days is holding its grand opening this weekend.

The two-day event will feature food trucks, face painting, pumpkin decorating and even a selfie station.

Amalie Barrientos, the owner, says there are 26 vendors planning to be there. She hopes it will grow even more popular.

“It’s just so exciting, like I said, I wasn’t expecting this so just to win it is, I’m just so appreciative and I’m so thankful that OC does this to encourage people to be healthy,” said Barrientos.

While the grand opening is happening this weekend, Barrientos plans on having it take place on the third weekend of every month.

Pleasant Farms Trade Days will be located at 15080 South Quartz Avenue. This weekend’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
Coinciding traffic projects will create headaches for drivers traveling between Midland and...
Get ready for a longer drive between Midland and Odessa
Timothy Daniel Gomez.
Authorities identify human remains found in Gardendale pasture
Jenny Cudd pleads guilty to charge in Capitol riot
City of Odessa employees injured while inspecting water tower

Latest News

Amy Martin was this year's grand prize winner of Odessa College's 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge.
Odessa College celebrates grande finale of 30 for 30
INTERVIEW: UTPB hosting full week of events for homecoming
INTERVIEW: UTPB hosting full week of events for homecoming week
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape
Scammers posing as law enforcement agencies targeting Midlanders
INTERVIEW: UTPB hosting full week of events for homecoming
INTERVIEW: UTPB hosting full week of events for homecoming