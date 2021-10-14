Pleasant Farms Trade Days to hold grand opening

PLEASANT FARMS, Texas (KOSA) - Pleasant Farms Trade Days is holding its grand opening this weekend.

The two-day event will feature food trucks, face painting, pumpkin decorating and even a selfie station.

Amalie Barrientos, the owner, says there are 26 vendors planning to be there. She hopes it will grow even more popular.

“It’s just so exciting, like I said, I wasn’t expecting this so just to win it is, I’m just so appreciative and I’m so thankful that OC does this to encourage people to be healthy,” said Barrientos.

While the grand opening is happening this weekend, Barrientos plans on having it take place on the third weekend of every month.

Pleasant Farms Trade Days will be located at 15080 South Quartz Avenue. This weekend’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

