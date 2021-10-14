PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Legacy’s Donny Bishop

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The CBS7 Player of the Week is Legacy receiver and running back Donny Bishop. In the Rebels’ 68-28 win over Wolfforth Frenship, Bishop carried the ball seven times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in four passes for 175 receiving yards and scoring three more times.

Bishop became the first player in the storied history of Legacy/Lee to eclipse both 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in the same game.

Watch the video above to learn more about Bishop, and hear from him and Legacy head coach Clint Hartman.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.