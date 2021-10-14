Odessa College celebrates grande finale of 30 for 30

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday was the grand finale of this year’s 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge with Odessa College.

Names were drawn for ten finalists who successfully completed the 30-day challenge with prizes for the winners.

The challenge was to exercise for 30 minutes each day of the month.

This year’s winner, Amy Martin, went home with a treadmill as the grand prize.

“It’s just so exciting, like I said, I wasn’t expecting this so just to win it is, I’m just so appreciative and I’m so thankful that OC does this to encourage people to be healthy,” said Martin.

Martin says she was dedicated to the challenge thanks to the help of her coworkers who held her accountable.

