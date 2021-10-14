Advertisement

Best Buy unveils solar field in Andrews County

The solar field covers more than 2,500 acres in Andrews County.
The solar field covers more than 2,500 acres in Andrews County.(Longroad Energy)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Best Buy has unveiled a massive solar field in West Texas.

Named ‘Prospero 2 Best Buy Solar’, the field covers more than 2,500 acres. Best Buy states that the field will offset the carbon impact of 300 of its stores for ten years.

“We are committed to taking action to be carbon neutral across our business by 2040,” said Tim Dunn, Best Buy’s head of environmental sustainability. “We are proud to be making another investment in renewable energy that accelerates our sustainability goals and addresses climate change in our operations and the communities we serve.”

Best Buy partnered with U.S. Bank and Longroad Energy for the project.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
Coinciding traffic projects will create headaches for drivers traveling between Midland and...
Get ready for a longer drive between Midland and Odessa
Timothy Daniel Gomez.
Authorities identify human remains found in Gardendale pasture
City of Odessa employees injured while inspecting water tower
Jenny Cudd pleads guilty to charge in Capitol riot

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 10/14
West Texas Weather Forecast 10/14
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
Gypsy Moon Mercantile
Gypsy Moon Mercantile
BLUE ORIGIN WILLIAM SHATNER