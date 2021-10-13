Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after an officer walked in on her stabbing her 1-year-old daughter in the back, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer, 21, dropped the knife when she was confronted by the officer and immediately taken into custody.

Police say Dyer was arguing with a family member over custody of the 1-year-old.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Coinciding traffic projects will create headaches for drivers traveling between Midland and...
Get ready for a longer drive between Midland and Odessa
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Justices seem set to revive marathon bomber’s death sentence
A row of businesses in downtown El Paso on Oct. 30, 2020. Many businesses in cities on the...
U.S. to reopen land borders with Mexico to vaccinated travelers starting in November
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, election workers in Fulton County began...
Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia
An Indianapolis police sergeant was charged after body camera video showed him stomping a...
GRAPHIC: Ind. police sergeant facing charges after stomping handcuffed man in face
William Shatner and Jeff Bezos share a hug after Shatner's successful space flight on Wednesday.
Shatner and crew celebrate space flight