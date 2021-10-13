Advertisement

Jenny Cudd pleads guilty to charge in Capitol riot

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midlander charged in the January 6 Capitol riot has pleaded guilty.

In a hearing Wednesday afternoon, Jenny Cudd entered a guilty plea and pleaded guilty to knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a Class A Misdemeanor.

All of her other charges will be dismissed as part of the guilty plea.

Cudd faces up to one year in prison, up to a $100,000 fine, a year of supervised release after prison and will be ordered to pay a $500 restitution.

Her sentencing hearing will be held in March.

This plea comes after fellow Midlander Eliel Rosa was given one-year probation for participating in the riot.

