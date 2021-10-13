Advertisement

THE FINAL FRONTIER: Shatner becomes oldest person to go into space

FILE - In this 1988 file photo, William Shatner, who portrays Capt. James T. Kirk, attends a...
FILE - In this 1988 file photo, William Shatner, who portrays Capt. James T. Kirk, attends a photo opportunity for the film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.(Bob Galbraith | AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - Space: The Final Frontier.

Wednesday marked the second manned voyage of Blue Origin’s New Shepard. This flight featured four passengers, including Captain James Kirk - also known as William Shatner.

It’s all part of a five-year mission to grow the market for space tourism, to seek out new clients to boldly go where no company has gone before.

Hundreds of people showed up in Culberson County to watch the historic launch.

“I think it’s amazing, and I think if people know who William Shatner is, and if they don’t shed a few tears today as he goes up, then they don’t really know who he is,” said Collette Barrigan, a teacher at Fort Stockton ISD. Barrigan brought Fort Stockton High School’s Yearbook and Journalism classes to take part in the launch.

It was Shatner shedding the tears after he came down.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine. I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. It’s extraordinary.”

So it comes to pass that over 50 years after playing one of the most famous roles in television and cinema, William Shatner finally got to spend a few minutes among the stars.

If space is the final frontier, what comes next for Shatner? What do you do, and how do you feel when there are no more frontiers left to explore?

“I hope that I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it,” Shatner said.

