Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Coinciding traffic projects will create headaches for drivers traveling between Midland and...
Get ready for a longer drive between Midland and Odessa
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Justice Dept. lawyer
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Assailant kills several people with bow and arrows in Norway
A 47-year-old woman is charged with throwing secret teen parties with alcohol and sex.
Mother charged with throwing lewd teen parties in California
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre’s company ordered to repay $828K in misspent welfare cash