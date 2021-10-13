Advertisement

Authorities identify human remains found in Gardendale pasture

Timothy Daniel Gomez.
Timothy Daniel Gomez.(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities have identified human remains that were discovered in Ector County more than two years ago.

Back on September 10, 2019, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to a pasture in Gardendale for possible human remains.

ECSO CID and the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program then began working to identify the remains through DNA analysis.

The remains were identified as Timothy Daniel Gomez on September 23.

Investigators are still working to solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO Investigator C. McMeans at 432-335-3050 or Texas Rangers J. Strain at 432-498-2120, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS (8477).

