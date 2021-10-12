STARTREKKING: William Shatner to take part in manned space flight out of West Texas

VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - Blue Origin has a second manned spaceflight out of Van Horn scheduled for Wednesday morning.

This flight doesn’t have the same hoopla surrounding it as the first, but it does have a celebrity passenger.

Fifty-five years after his debut as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, William Shatner is heading to the final frontier in real life. At 90 years old, Shatner will become the oldest person to ever travel to space.

The flight was originally scheduled to happen Tuesday morning, but the launch was delayed due to high winds in the area.

This delay also comes as numerous staffers penned a letter highlighting what they viewed as a lack of safety of the launch system, a claim the FAA says it will review.

Barring any other weather-related issues, the New Shepard will take off Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. The 11-minute flight will travel over 60 miles up into suborbital space before returning to Earth.

CBS7′s Joshua Skinner will be sharing the latest on this flight on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Watch live coverage of Wednesday's launch on CBS7. (CBS7)

