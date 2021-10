ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Odessa on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at East 10th Street and Grant Avenue around 9 a.m.

According to Ector County ISD, no students were onboard at the time.

No major injuries have been reported. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.