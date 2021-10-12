Advertisement

Midlander given one-year probation for role in Capitol riot

Eliel Rosa walking out of court.
Eliel Rosa walking out of court.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man who pleaded guilty to participating in the January 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, Eliel Rosa was sentenced to serve twelve months probation and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution. Four of his five charges were also dismissed as part of his plea deal.

Rosa pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in any United States Capitol Building back in July.

Documents obtained by CBS7 showed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office recommended three years probation, one month of house arrest and 60 hours of community service for Rosa.

The 17-page memorandum included an apology from Rosa, who called his participation in the riot the stupidest thing he’s ever done.

“The voices of desperation coming from the Capitol police officers will forever be engraved in my memory. I look forward to the day when I will be able to go back to D.C. again and personally ask for their forgiveness.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
City of Odessa employees injured while inspecting water tower

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order prohibiting vaccine mandates by any entity
Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order prohibiting vaccine mandates by any entity
Brewster Co. school resource officer arrested in prostitution sting
Brewster Co. school resource officer arrested in prositution sting
18-wheeler damages train tracks in Midland
18-wheeler damages train tracks in Midland
DPS identifies Pecos man killed in Ward County crash
DPS identifies Pecos man killed in Ward County crash