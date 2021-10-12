Midlander given one-year probation for role in Capitol riot

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man who pleaded guilty to participating in the January 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, Eliel Rosa was sentenced to serve twelve months probation and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution. Four of his five charges were also dismissed as part of his plea deal.

Rosa pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in any United States Capitol Building back in July.

Documents obtained by CBS7 showed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office recommended three years probation, one month of house arrest and 60 hours of community service for Rosa.

The 17-page memorandum included an apology from Rosa, who called his participation in the riot the stupidest thing he’s ever done.

“The voices of desperation coming from the Capitol police officers will forever be engraved in my memory. I look forward to the day when I will be able to go back to D.C. again and personally ask for their forgiveness.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.