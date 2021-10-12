Advertisement

Mentorship program allows Odessa high schoolers to work with young students, learn from city leaders

More than 100 students in Odessa learned about mentorship on Tuesday.
(Hannah Burbank/CBS7)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students from Odessa High, Permian and New Tech Odessa all had a day of mentorship on Tuesday.

The students started the day off by visiting nine different elementary schools, where they read to kids about recognizing early symptoms of a stroke and calling 911 for help.

They finished the day at a luncheon where city leaders spoke on the journey it took to get to their positions.

The program’s goal is to encourage and inspire students to go after what they want, no matter the background they come from.

“I wish we could’ve had programs like this where leaders in our community, people who at the time are like oh there’s no way I will ever have a job like that, to show them, yes you can, yes you can,” said Marisol Chriesman, Executive Director for Advancement Services at UTPB.

Chriesman says she hopes students understand she can relate to their story and show them they can do whatever they want to.

The leaders who spoke to the students encouraged them to find a mentor to turn to for advice and become mentors for younger students who look up to them.

