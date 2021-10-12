Advertisement

Local grocery stores feeling the effects of shipping backlogs

A customer shops at Susie's Asian Grocery Store & Deli.
A customer shops at Susie's Asian Grocery Store & Deli.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many food retailers and local grocery stores are struggling to meet the demand of keeping food shelves stocked as shipping backlogs cause supply issues.

From boba tea and beef to rice and potatoes, Susie’s Asian Grocery Store & Deli is dealing with a limited supply of several products.

“I usually get my product 10 pallets in a month or sometimes three weeks, depends on the sales. But then, now this last month I only got 5.5 meaning one and a half pallets.”

Susie, the owner of the store, says they’ve been dealing with this problem since last February as she tries to order food items from overseas.

Each month the issue varies - It could be anything from rice to boba tea pearls. She never knows which food item she’ll be unable to get.

“It’s very very hard for us because I want my customers to be happy, but I can’t give them now not like before.”

Susie says she’s been told by her supplies it’s the shortage in labor, commodity and transportation that’s causing the slowdown.

The shortage has not only come at a price to her store, but her customers as well.

“We have to raise up a little bit, to pay our bills and to tell you the truth we’re not really earning money right now because the taxes is up. Everything is up.”

She’s now having to prepare for the busy holiday season by substituting items so she can be ready for the demand.

