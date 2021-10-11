Advertisement

WTI crude to close above $80 for the first time in seven years

Oil barrels.
Oil barrels.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The price of natural gas continues to rise.

On Monday, WTI crude was on track to finish above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years. It last closed above $80 on October 31, 2014.

This rise is being seen at the pumps, where gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months.

AAA reports the average price for unleaded is $3.27 a gallon, up seven cents in the past week alone.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
The stolen vehicle crashed in Odessa
Five juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Odessa
Two semi-trucks seen on fire after a crash in Ector County
Semi-trucks involved in ‘major crash’ in Ector County
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

18-wheeler stuck after damaging train tracks in Midland
Manuel Padilla was awarded a free semester of college on Friday.
UTPB student wins free semester of tuition thanks to vaccine incentive program
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Pecos man killed in Ward County crash
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. (AP...
LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season