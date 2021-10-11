Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal for high levels of arsenic

Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to prevent any sales.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for three lots of baby cereal made for Walmart.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, samples from Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Test results for both the raw and finished products of the baby cereal were in compliance with the FDA’s guideline, but Maple Island Inc. is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to prevent any sales.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

  • Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of June 24, 2022
  • Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of June 25, 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of Nov. 30. 2022

The best if used by date and product code can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the package.

If you have any of the recalled products, throw them away or return them to Walmart for a full refund. No other lots of baby cereal or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.

Customers seeking additional information may call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at mailto:info@maple-island.com.

