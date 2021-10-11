Advertisement

UTPB student wins free semester of tuition thanks to vaccine incentive program

Manuel Padilla was awarded a free semester of college on Friday.
Manuel Padilla was awarded a free semester of college on Friday.(University of Texas Permian Basin)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local student is getting a free semester of college all because he got vaccinated.

UTPB student Manuel Padilla was awarded a full semester of tuition and fees after being named as the grand prize winner of the university’s vaccine incentive program.

To enter the program, students only had to let UTPB know that they had been vaccinated. The students were then entered to win prizes including gift cards, Air Pods and free tuition.

Padilla is a freshman studying Finance.

