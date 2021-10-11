Advertisement

Preparations underway for Permian Basin International Oil Show

Crews work to set up equipment ahead of the Permian Basin International Oil Show.
Crews work to set up equipment ahead of the Permian Basin International Oil Show.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show is returning to West Texas.

For the last year and a half, the show kept getting pushed back to a later date due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of oilfield companies are expected to converge at the Ector County Coliseum next week.

Heavy oilfield equipment is just one of the products that will be showcased at the three-day show.

“We were just setting a 6 by 20 vertical heat treater. Something which is very common out in the oil and gas field, out on tank batteries across the nation,” said Shannon Thompson, the North American Service Manager for Dragon products.

The show will serve as a marketplace for companies to buy, sell and demonstrate the industry’s latest technology.

“Pioneer, Oxy, Chevron, Shell, Calen, those are all companies that will be coming out here to look equipment,” said Thompson.

Thompson says a show of this magnitude adds a great economic boost to the Permian Basin. He’s been attending the show for the last 30 years and looks forward to making connections.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the good customers out there and during the course of the last year and a half of COVID and making sure that we’re establishing because there’s been a sea of changes within personnel in the oil and gas industry. So we’re looking forward to cement and continue with existing relationships and form new relationships.”

The show will run from Tuesday, October 19 through Thursday, October 21. CBS7 will be live throughout the show to bring you full coverage.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian crash
The stolen vehicle crashed in Odessa
Five juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Odessa
Two semi-trucks seen on fire after a crash in Ector County
Semi-trucks involved in ‘major crash’ in Ector County
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Latest News

UTPB student wins free semester of tuition thanks to vaccine incentive program
UTPB student wins free semester of tuition thanks to vaccine incentive program
Phillip Workman.
Brewster Co. school resource officer arrested in prositution sting
Jackie Hall arranges an art display at Gypsy Moon Mercantile.
New Odessa art shop looking to showcase local artists
Crews working to repair damaged train tracks at Front and Garfield.
18-wheeler damages train tracks in Midland