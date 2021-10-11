Preparations underway for Permian Basin International Oil Show

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show is returning to West Texas.

For the last year and a half, the show kept getting pushed back to a later date due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of oilfield companies are expected to converge at the Ector County Coliseum next week.

Heavy oilfield equipment is just one of the products that will be showcased at the three-day show.

“We were just setting a 6 by 20 vertical heat treater. Something which is very common out in the oil and gas field, out on tank batteries across the nation,” said Shannon Thompson, the North American Service Manager for Dragon products.

The show will serve as a marketplace for companies to buy, sell and demonstrate the industry’s latest technology.

“Pioneer, Oxy, Chevron, Shell, Calen, those are all companies that will be coming out here to look equipment,” said Thompson.

Thompson says a show of this magnitude adds a great economic boost to the Permian Basin. He’s been attending the show for the last 30 years and looks forward to making connections.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the good customers out there and during the course of the last year and a half of COVID and making sure that we’re establishing because there’s been a sea of changes within personnel in the oil and gas industry. So we’re looking forward to cement and continue with existing relationships and form new relationships.”

The show will run from Tuesday, October 19 through Thursday, October 21. CBS7 will be live throughout the show to bring you full coverage.

