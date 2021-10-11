Advertisement

Permian Basin ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ returns

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ to bring awareness to suicide prevention and allow participants to honor loved ones they’ve lost.

People wore different colors symbolizing a personal connection to a specific type of loss.

For one West Texan, after losing her husband a couple of years ago, this event gave her the chance to find the guidance she was looking for.

“My first walk was just a matter of months after my husband passed and I found the support I needed. The education I needed and I found my voice”, says Kathy Burdette, a committee member of the Permian Basin ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’.

Suicide is a sensitive subject. One that can be difficult to discuss.

“Unfortunately, there’s a stigma that goes along with suicide or people who are feeling suicidal. There’s like a shame that you go to and I don’t believe there should be and I went looking for support and I found the ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’”, says Burdette.

For another participant who lost her mother, she wishes her mom would have known that there are services available to help.

“I think with my mom’s fight and her struggle that she thought that other people wouldn’t understand and I wish that she would’ve known that all she had to do is reach out. That she had so many friends and family that loved her and cared about her”, says Courtney Grimely, a participant in the event.

You can’t help or get help unless you ask. You might be surprised at what you’ll find.

“It’s definitely important to know that there’s many other people that deal with the same struggles as I do and to know that you’re not alone, and I’ve definitely dealt with my own struggles of suicide idolization, and to know that there’s other people in the community that we can all come together and support one another”, says Grimely.

Burdette says that the Permian Basin ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ takes place every year on the second Sunday of October.

