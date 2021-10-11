New Odessa art shop looking to showcase local artists

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Listen up, local artists.

Odessa Jackie Hall opened Gypsy Moon Mercantile last week as a way to create a space for local artists to show their works.

Hall says she provides the shelves and the artists fill them up. She currently has around 25 artists who have their art featured in her shop.

“Odessa’s kind of a unique place, we’re kind of far from rivers and lakes and there’s not a whole lot to do, but we have a booming little art scene,” said Hall.

Gypsy Moon Mercantile currently features art from people age 7 to 70 as well as a wide range of arts and crafts.

Hall says she loves getting to work and collaborate with artists as everyone has their own unique skill set.

“It’s kind of fun working together as a collective and it’s really given us all an opportunity to showcase our goods year-round and give the public a chance to come in and see what amazing stuff we can create here locally,” Hall said.

Opening Gypsy Moon Mercantile was a scary proposition for Hall. Despite the challenges she faced, she wanted to give local artists a home for their art.

“Sharing my happiness with others and that’s what makes me feel complete as a person is sharing. So, it seemed only natural to me when I decided to try and open a store on my own, to invite all these wonderful artists and crafters I’ve met to share this opportunity with me,” said Hall.

Gypsy Moon will have its official grand opening on Saturday, October 23. It’ll feature works from various artists as well as a toy and food drive for people to donate to.

