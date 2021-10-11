Advertisement

Get ready for a longer drive between Midland and Odessa

Coinciding traffic projects will create headaches for drivers traveling between Midland and Odesssa.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Although you might not notice it for a week or two, a lengthy construction project is set to begin at Highway 191 and Loop 250.

Traffic is flowing freely along the highway on Monday. As signs placed along the highway indicate, that’s about to change.

Road Work: One mile.

It should also say ‘Next two years’.

That’s how long it’s supposed to take to give the area near Highway 191 and Loop 250 a facelift.

Service roads are getting more lanes, on and off ramps are being braided or flipped, and intersections are being redone.

It’s going to be nice when it’s completed, but until then, TxDOT acknowledges it’s going to be a pain for drivers.

“It’s going to be inconvenient for people. You know, if I live in North Midland, I’d probably take Midland Drive to get to 191 instead of taking Loop 250. I’m going to find a different route to avoid the construction as much as I can,” said TxDOT spokesperson Gene Powell.

That, coupled with major renovations to I-20, will make it annoying to travel between Midland and Odessa. Powell says these projects would have been started years ago, but money wasn’t available.

Now that it is, there’s no better time to start... than now.

