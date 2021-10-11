DPS identifies Pecos man killed in Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Ward County on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Aron Lara, 20, of Pecos.

According to DPS, the crash happened along I-20 five miles west of Pyote at 3:14 a.m.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Lara was traveling west on the interstate when he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. He died at the scene.

DPS says that Lara was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

