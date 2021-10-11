Brewster Co. school resource officer arrested in prositution sting

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A school resource officer out of Brewster County has been suspended after he was arrested last week.

Phillip Workman has been charged with solicitation of prostitution.

According to the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, Workman was arrested following a sting operation by the Pecos Police Department and Department of Public Safety. He has since bonded out.

Workman has been placed on administrative suspension without pay by the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office pending the outcome of the investigation.

We currently have placed a school resource officer on administrative suspension without pay. We currently have an... Posted by Brewster County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 11, 2021

