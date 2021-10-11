Advertisement

18-wheeler stuck after damaging train tracks in Midland

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are sharing a traffic alert after an 18-wheeler damaged train tracks.

According to the Midland Police Department, an 18-wheeler tried to cross the tracks at Front and Garfield without the correct clearance.

The northbound and southbound lanes at the intersection are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

