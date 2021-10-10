Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A shootout at a busy bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, early Sunday left a woman dead and 14 other people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. Police say preliminary information indicates several people fired gunshots. It’s not yet clear what led to the shootout, and no arrests have been made, police said.

“We have a very busy bar, a lot of people just enjoying themselves and then we had a few individuals who decided to pull out guns and pull the trigger indiscriminately, with no regard for human life,” said police spokesman Steve Linders. “And I think about the poor woman who was just out enjoying herself. One minute she’s dancing, smiling and laughing, and the next she’s dying in friends’ arms. It’s nothing short of a tragedy.”

The woman in her 20s who was killed is the 32nd homicide victim in the city so far this year, the Star Tribune reported.

Linders said the department is putting in all resources to find the suspects.

The Seventh Street Truck Park bar is in an entertainment district just south of the Xcel Energy Center, where the NHL’s Minnesota Wild play. Linders said he doesn’t recall any recent previous calls for police service to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar.

“It’s just not on our radar as a spot where we see this type of thing,” Linders said. “We don’t see this type of thing anywhere.”

