Road work to begin soon on busy Midland intersection

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Starting Monday, October 11, The Texas Department of Transportation will be doing construction along Highway 191 at the West Loop 250 exit in Midland.

The project is to add elevated braided ramps to the exits at that intersection.

That week, construction will start to widen the shoulders on the service roads on both sides of the highway. Then construction on the new ramps will begin. The entire project is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

