A rivalry with a special bond

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If anyone knows the long-standing rivalry between Odessa High and Permian, it’s Odessa’s very own Buddy Hale.

Hale sported number 85 on the field during his time as a Broncho and would later be a coach and principal for the Permian Panthers. Hale said although it’s a great rivalry, it’s also a special bond between people from both schools.

“Whether you play at Odessa High or Permian, you always come back and you work as colleagues, you go to college together, you work together, but there’s always that competition and that’s what makes this game so great,” said Buddy Hale, an Odessa High Graduate and former Permian administrator.

Hale has experienced the rivalry in all ways, as a player, coach and principal. He said both schools hold a special place in his heart.

“They have both been very supportive of everything I’ve done and built who I am today and I support those kids backwards and forwards,” Hale said.

Hale said it’s the students, band, and the entire community that adds to the tradition of this game and Hale represents both schools with pride.

“Something that stands out in my mind about the rivalry is the kids and the community all coming together and playing their hearts out, playing to the highest level of their ability,” Hale said.

As far as where he will be sitting on Friday night…

“Under the goal posts, I don’t sit on either side, I sit in the end zone,” Hale said.

