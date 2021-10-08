Report: Midland substitute accused of improper relationship with a student

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A substitute teacher in Midland has been arrested after authorities say he was involved in an improper relationship with a student, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reports.

Randy Reyes, 49, has been charged with improper relationship with a student, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair and invasive visual recording. His bond has been set at $80,000.

According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, a student told police that he had talked with Reyes through the app Grindr. Messages between the two reportedly included explicit photos that police found on Reyes’ phone.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that arrest documents show Reyes and the student met at a Midland High School bathroom.

CBS7 reached out to Midland ISD for a statement on the arrest. The district declined to comment due to the “ongoing legal nature of this matter.”

