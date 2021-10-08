Advertisement

Oversized load damages bridge in Midland County

(TxDOT)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

The Midkiff overpass along Interstate 20 in Midland County is closed until further notice after an oversized load damaged it on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be doing a complete assessment.

They said there is no timeline on when the overpass will be reopened.

For the time being, there will be one lane of traffic on Interstate 20 closed to inspect and clean up debris.

