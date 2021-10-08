Advertisement

Lee Rebels memorabilia up for auction

Examples of memorabilia that will be up for auction.
Examples of memorabilia that will be up for auction.
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A piece of Lee Rebels memorabilia could soon be yours.

Midland ISD announced Friday that it would be auctioning Lee Rebels memorabilia. It will be offering items that couldn’t be modified to LHS or Legacy.

The district says that auctioned items will include hundreds of pieces of clothing, sports uniforms, furniture and other collectibles.

You can view the entire collection here.

Anyone wishing to bid on an item must register online. The auction will end at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 21.

