Gatlin Brothers inducted into new Odessa Wall of Fame

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - All the gold in California may still be in the bank in the middle of Beverly Hills under someone else’s name, but that doesn’t explain why the Gatlin Brothers were at Odessa High School on Friday afternoon.

CBS7′s Joshua Skinner tried to find out why the brother’s made an appearance, but it didn’t quite go as planned.

All the brothers wanted to talk about was Odessa High’s game against Permian.

“I am the only quarterback in the history of the rivalry that is 2-and-1 against the mighty MOJO,” said Larry Gatlin.

The more Joshua tried to steer the interview, the more chaotic things got.

So maybe, just maybe, despite a free concert and having their faces put on a wall, what the Gatlin Brothers care about most is a Broncho victory.

“So, I’m not worried about it. I think we’re gonna kick ‘em right in the rear.”

