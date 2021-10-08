Fix West Texas to receive $12,000 grant

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas is set to receive a $12,000 grant for winning the Fresh Pet’s annual Fresh Start Contest.

The group gained over 8,500 votes in six days to become the grand prize winner for the southwest division.

Money from the contest will be used towards rescuing stray cats left behind in Midland.

Karen Patterson, the president of Fix West Texas, says she’s thankful for their supporters who are compassionate in helping cats find a new place to call home.

“I want to thank our supporters so much for stepping up for us and voting. It wasn’t just an easy one-click process, it was a one-click, go to your email and then confirm your vote. So we definitely recognize that every vote was a big deal and we appreciate it. We feel like the win for Fix West Texas is a win for our community,” said Patterson.

To date, Fix West Texas has rescued, vaccinated and rehomed a total of 492 cats.

