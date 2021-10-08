Deadly crash causing traffic delays in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland officials have confirmed to CBS7 that they are on the scene of a deadly crash on the south service road of Interstate 20 at Fairgrounds Road, FM 715.

The entire intersection has been shut down.

Be sure to find an alternate route while crews are on the scene.

No other information was released.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

