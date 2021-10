BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big spring quarterback Gabriel Baeza is the CBS7 Player of the Week. In the Steers win over Littlefield, Baeza threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, while also running for another 207 yards and three more scores.

Watch the video above to hear from Baeza and Big Spring head coach Cannon McWilliams.

