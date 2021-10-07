Documents show reccomended sentence for Midlander charged in Capitol riot

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Since the FBI started making arrests for participation in the Capitol riot, one of the big questions has been what kind of sentences would be handed down. We’re learning that now for one Midlander.

Three years probation, one month of house arrest and 60 hours of community service.

That’s what the U.S. Attorney’s Office recommended as punishment for Eliel Rosa, who along with Jenny Cudd, were arrested for their participation in the January 6 Capitol riot.

The sentence sounds lenient because it is.

A 17-page memorandum details Rosa’s involvement in the riot. It says he entered the U.S. Capitol at 2:35 p.m. and left at 2:54 p.m. Prior to that, he’d made inflammatory social media posts about supporting the “fight” to “stop Biden from getting the win.”

Rosa reportedly knew he was breaking the law, as he knew a Congressional certification was taking place and witnessed some of the mayhem.

However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rosa did not participate in vandalism or violence, and just as importantly, turned himself in just three days later before a warrant for his arrest was ever issued.

In an apology, Rosa called it the stupidest thing he’s ever done saying in part “The voices of desperation coming from the Capitol police officers will forever be engraved in my memory. I look forward to the day when I will be able to go back to D.C. again and personally ask for their forgiveness.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office made it very clear that the leniency extended to Rosa should not be thought of as the standard, and that other case recommendations could be more severe.

It should be noted that the Washington District Court does not have to abide by the recommendation, and can send Rosa to jail for up to six months.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.