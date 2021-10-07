Advertisement

Community leaves notes of encouragement at Marine Corps veteran’s future home

Corporal Ray Lopez arrived at his home Thursday morning to find notes from the community.
Corporal Ray Lopez arrived at his home Thursday morning to find notes from the community.
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa Marine Corps veteran who was surprised with a new home earlier this year had a new surprise Thursday morning.

Corporal Ray Lopez and his family arrived at their home, which is still under construction, and found notes of support and encouragement left on the studs.

The notes were written by fellow Odessans.

“It was pretty cool. I know it’s going to be great for me and my kids and for other people, giving that hope and that love that it’s not over. Good things still can happen,” said Cpl. Lopez.

The home was provided by Operation FINALLY HOME, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes for disabled veterans. The house is being built by Silver Leaf Homes.

