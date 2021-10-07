City of Odessa employees injured while inspecting water tower

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Four City of Odessa employees were injured as they were inspecting a water tower on Thursday.

According to the City of Odessa, crews were working on the water tower near 93rd and Rainbow when they found an issue at the base of a tank.

As the crews began working to fix the issue it broke, trapping them inside. Four crew members suffered minor injuries, and three were taken to the hospital for observation.

The City of Odessa says that the tanks will be emptied as they work to finish the repairs. They do not expect that water service will be disrupted.

