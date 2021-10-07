2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s kangaroo, said owner Rick Looby.
Christopher Potts and Megan Sandefer were booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of theft of property worth more than $2,500.
The kangaroo’s owner says it was taken on September 25.
The kangaroo is still missing at this time.
