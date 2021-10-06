Advertisement

Wilkins, Williams among first inductees to Odessa Athletics Hall of Fame

Johnny Gentry, Roy Williams and Paul Chavez are among the first inductees to the Odessa...
Johnny Gentry, Roy Williams and Paul Chavez are among the first inductees to the Odessa Athletics Hall of fame.(Courtesy photos)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Next week, the first-ever inductees into the Odessa Athletics Hall of Fame will be honored and recognized for their contribution to Odessa’s rich history in sports.

This year’s class is made up of athletes and coaches from both high schools and Odessa College.

- Johnny Gentry, Ector High track star

- Roy Williams, Permian, University of Texas and NFL star

- John Wilkins, Permian head coach and ECISD athletic director

- Julian Pressly, Odessa High and Odessa College baseball coach

- Angela Braziel-Smith, Permian, Texas Tech University and WNBA star

- Paul Chavez, Odessa College golf coach

Pat Canty, the publisher for the Odessa American, says that over 200 Odessans were nominated before the list was narrowed down to just six selections for the first year.

Canty says the Hall of fame honors not only the person’s athletic achievements, but their impact in the community as well.

“Not just to salute them because they were incredible athletes or they had incredible careers in athletics, but it’s because they made this town a better place, because of the lives they changed and the lives they affected,” said Canty.

The inductees will be honored at a ceremony next week at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

