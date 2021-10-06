Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting held for new Animal Services Facility in Midland

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Midland's new Animal Services Facility on Wednesday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Midland's new Animal Services Facility on Wednesday.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By William Russell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Animals in need of adoption will soon have a new temporary home in Midland.

The City of Midland held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Animal Services Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the public had a chance to tour the facility following the ceremony.

“Well, I think West Texans are animal people. We love all kinds of wildlife, and that includes our dogs and our cats...We want these animals to find homes, and this is a big step towards that,” said Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

The facility, which is located at 1200 N. Fairgrounds Road, will officially open for operation on Monday, October 18.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Carr.
City of Midland engineer charged with child sex crime
The stolen vehicle crashed in Odessa
Five juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Odessa
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Alexis Smith, 35, and Kellie Smith, 55.
Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl
Two semi-trucks seen on fire after a crash in Ector County
Semi-trucks involved in ‘major crash’ in Ector County

Latest News

Ratliff Stadium.
ECISD shares traffic plans ahead of rivalry game
Odessa police responded to a major crash along I-20 on Wednesday morning.
Scene cleared following crash on I-20 in Odessa
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 information for West Texas
(Lauren Tropea/CBS 7)
Convicted sex offender among migrants arrested ner Van Horn