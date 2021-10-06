Ribbon-cutting held for new Animal Services Facility in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Animals in need of adoption will soon have a new temporary home in Midland.

The City of Midland held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Animal Services Facility on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the public had a chance to tour the facility following the ceremony.

“Well, I think West Texans are animal people. We love all kinds of wildlife, and that includes our dogs and our cats...We want these animals to find homes, and this is a big step towards that,” said Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

The facility, which is located at 1200 N. Fairgrounds Road, will officially open for operation on Monday, October 18.

