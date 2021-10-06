Oncor working to restore power after a vehicle hit a pole in South Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Oncor officials tell CBS7 that a driver hit a utility police on South Midkiff, south of I-20 Tuesday evening.

According to Gus Ortega with Oncor, it happened about 6:00pm just south of W. Co. Rd. 113.

Ortega says the pole will have to be replaced, so it could take several more hours to be repaired.

