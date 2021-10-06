Advertisement

Oncor working to restore power after a vehicle hit a pole in South Midland

Power is out to 672 customers and it may take several hours
Oncor working to restore power after a vehicle hit a pole in South Midland
Oncor working to restore power after a vehicle hit a pole in South Midland(CBS7 NEWS)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Oncor officials tell CBS7 that a driver hit a utility police on South Midkiff, south of I-20 Tuesday evening.

According to Gus Ortega with Oncor, it happened about 6:00pm just south of W. Co. Rd. 113.

Ortega says the pole will have to be replaced, so it could take several more hours to be repaired.

