Odessa police investigating major crash

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police responded to a major crash on Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened in the 4200 block of Golder Avenue around 8 a.m.

The crash involved a car and a bicycle. No other details have been released on the accident itself.

Southbound traffic along 42nd Street was blocked off due to the crash.

