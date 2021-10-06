Odessa police investigating major crash
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police responded to a major crash on Wednesday morning.
According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened in the 4200 block of Golder Avenue around 8 a.m.
The crash involved a car and a bicycle. No other details have been released on the accident itself.
Southbound traffic along 42nd Street was blocked off due to the crash.
