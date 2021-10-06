Odessa police investigating major crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police responded to a major crash on Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened in the 4200 block of Golder Avenue around 8 a.m.

The crash involved a car and a bicycle. No other details have been released on the accident itself.

Southbound traffic along 42nd Street was blocked off due to the crash.

