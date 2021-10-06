Manchin still wants compromise as lawmakers continue to clash over debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans remain locked in a political game of chicken over borrowing more money to payback old loans – jeopardizing the full faith and credit of the nation.

For the moment, both sides appear more concerned about 2022 election implications than avoiding an economic crisis projected to arrive in just 12 days.

“We are not going to default as a country,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Surrounded by reporters, Manchin said it’s time leaders of both parties meet on the high road. But he offered no policy or process specifics about what that path forward looks like, other than to say he won’t re-write the lawmaking rulebook to get it done.

“Work this out,” he said. “This should not be a crisis.”

Manchin himself is one of several moderate Democrats taking a stand against the scope and cost of social safety net and environmental reforms floated by the president and backed by the majority of their party. He argues compromise is possible on his long-standing terms:

Make the wealthiest and large corporations pay their fair share

Support early education efforts and additional supports for the elderly

Limit new spending to one-point-five trillion dollars over 10 years.

“These are things we can all agree on,” Manchin said.

Manchin maintained adding dental and vision coverage to Medicare and new environmental regulations on dirty energy are non-starters.

“I’m not going to take any questions because I think my statement will speak for itself,” Sen. Manchin told the press.

But plenty of unanswered questions linger on Capitol Hill as critical deadlines loom larger every day.

