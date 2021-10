ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A major crash is causing traffic delays on I-20 in Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department, eastbound traffic is being diverted from the interstate at exit 117 to Grant Avenue to the 120 onramp.

No details have been released on the crash itself.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.