ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has shared traffic plans for Ratliff Stadium ahead of Friday’s game between the Odessa High Bronchos and the Permian Panthers.

ECISD says the game is expected to be a sell out and traffic will be heavy.

The maps below are color-coded for the fan bases of both teams.

A map of traffic before the game. (ECISD)

A map of traffic after the game. (ECISD)

