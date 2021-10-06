Advertisement

Convicted sex offender among migrants arrested ner Van Horn

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - A convicted sex offender was among a group of migrants arrested in West Texas on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents stationed in Van Horn arrested 35 undocumented migrants for entering the country illegally.

As the migrants were being processed, agents discovered a man from El Salvador had been convicted of rape.

The man had been removed from the United States in 2016 for a felony of re-entry after deportation conviction.

Officials say the man is being referred for criminal prosecution.

