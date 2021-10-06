Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg

By Gray News Staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Bears are roaming around in the Tennessee mountains, and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas, especially if there is a food source.

Jeff and Christy Mabe captured a video of a black bear snacking on a pumpkin in the popular tourist city of Gatlinburg near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind before walking down the busy street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals, and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

Tennessee wildlife experts have details on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Carr.
City of Midland engineer charged with child sex crime
The stolen vehicle crashed in Odessa
Five juveniles arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Odessa
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Alexis Smith, 35, and Kellie Smith, 55.
Carlsbad boy dies after possibly ingesting fentanyl
Two semi-trucks seen on fire after a crash in Ector County
Semi-trucks involved in ‘major crash’ in Ector County

Latest News

A Wyoming-based billionaire is responsible for nearly all the donations to Gov. Greg Abbott's...
Texas has raised $54 million in private donations for its border wall plan. Almost all of it came from this one billionaire.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks off of Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
McConnell offers Dems short-term debt fix amid standoff